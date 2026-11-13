📅 Learn about the 2A Griffin Avenue Project at an open house this fall.

An Open House for the 2A Project on Griffin Avenue will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary School, 420 Myrtle Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212.

Three or more City Council members may attend this event.

If you want more details about the project or the meeting, you can call City Clerk Cindy Foster Owens at 719.276.5242.