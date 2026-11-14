Cannon Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like steady hours and factory or meat processing work. Most of these roles come with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals (for a local manufacturer)

Express Employment Professionals (for a local manufacturer) Location: Cannon Falls, MN

Type: Internship, Full-time hours

Pay: $20.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 6:00 am–2:30 pm

Operate mixing equipment, blend powdered materials, and help keep production running smoothly. Good fit if you like routine, can lift 30–40 lbs, and want to build mechanical skills. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays (for qualifying employees), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Lorentz Meats

Location: Cannon Falls, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21.96–$25.00/hour , performance-based

, performance-based Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm or until done; Saturdays as needed

Hands-on butcher role working with beef and bison, using knives and saws to break down carcasses. Best for someone with 1+ year knife skills, who can handle a loud, hot, and physical environment. Offers PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, life and accident insurance, meat discounts, clothing allowance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lorentz Meats

Location: Cannon Falls, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $19.51/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30 pm–12:00 am or until done; Saturdays as needed

Fast-paced role on the sausage or Multivac lines, cutting, grinding, packaging, labeling, and palletizing meat products in a 40°F plant. Very active job with lots of standing and lifting up to 60 lbs. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, meat discounts, clothing allowance, and even table massages at work.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.