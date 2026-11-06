📅 Learn traditional lefse with author Heidi Bacon Nov. 10

📅 Learn to Make Lefse with Author Heidi Bacon – Nov. 10

Author and artist Heidi Bacon is coming to the Cannon Falls Library on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 1–2pm for a fun, all-ages program.

She’ll share from her book “My Grandma Makes Lefse”, talk about traditional ways to make lefse, and then make lefse for the group.

Come for the stories and snacks and enjoy a cozy cultural treat time. All ages are welcome.