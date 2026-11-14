Canfield has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. From tiny kittens to a gentle senior, each one is waiting at Angels for Animals for their own family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior male

male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Pedro is a handsome gray senior boy who deserves a soft, quiet place to spend his golden years. If you have room in your heart for an older cat, Pedro could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet PEDRO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby female

female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Kittie is a tiny brown tabby baby with classic stripes and big kitten eyes. She’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family.

👉 Meet KITTIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby male

male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Prince is a sleek all-black kitten with a royal name and a soft coat. He’d love a home where he can play, nap, and be treated like the little prince he is.

👉 Meet PRINCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby female

female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Elaine is a sweet baby girl with a soft brown coat. She’s ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cuddles in a forever home.

👉 Meet ELAINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby male

male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Jackson is another adorable all-black kitten, full of charm and ready to explore a new home. Black cats often get overlooked, so he’ll be extra grateful for a family of his own.

👉 Meet JACKSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby male

male Color: Gray, blue or silver tabby

Gray, blue or silver tabby Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Tucker is a gray/blue tabby baby with striking markings. He’s the kind of kitten who will grow into a very handsome adult cat.

👉 Meet TUCKER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby male

male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Flynn is a soft gray/blue kitten with a gentle look. He’s waiting for someone to show him what a safe, loving home feels like.

👉 Meet FLYNN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby male

male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

Kevin is a charming all-black baby boy. If you’re looking for a playful kitten to grow up by your side, Kevin might be the one.

👉 Meet KEVIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Canfield, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Angels for Animals at (330) 549-1111 or visit their shelter to meet these wonderful cats in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.