🐱 Playful, Chatty & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Canfield

Looking for a fun new feline friend in Canfield, OH? These kittens from Angels for Animals are full of personality and ready to join loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

About Magoo:

Magoo was found all alone in the middle of a road, but he hasn’t let that scare him out of loving people. He’s a vocal boy who “talks” to you and purrs like crazy when he’s getting attention. He’s also made friends with another kitten in his foster home, Inky, so he may do well with another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Magoo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

About Inky:

Inky was also found on his own in September and has grown into a silly, playful explorer. He loves to explore and play, then suddenly plops over and rolls onto his back when it’s nap time. If you want a kitten who will keep you laughing and then snooze nearby, Inky could be your guy.

👉 Meet Inky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

About Benji:

Benji is a sweet, purry kitten who loves the cozy life. He enjoys relaxing on a fluffy blanket on the couch and even watching television with you. His favorite things include cardboard scratchers and spring toys, and he’s described as outgoing and talkative.

👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Angels for Animals

Phone: (330) 549-1111

About Mikey:

Mikey is a high-energy kitten who can “twist like a pretzel” and is full of goofy charm. He grew up as a single kitten in foster, so he’s still learning good manners and is in a bit of a “landshark” phase with his play. His future family should be ready with lots of toys (wand toys, laser pointers, interactive play) and some patient redirection as he learns. He’s a happy, purring knucklehead who just needs guidance and playtime.

👉 Meet Mikey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Canfield, OH area and one of these kittens sounds like a match, please call Angels for Animals at (330) 549-1111 or click through to their listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this with friends and family can also help these little ones find their homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.