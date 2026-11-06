🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Canfield, Ohio

Canfield has some very special dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. All of these pups are with Angels for Animals and are looking for someone kind to give them a fresh start.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier (GSD/Lab/Bully mix)

Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier (GSD/Lab/Bully mix) Age: Adult (about 7.5 years )

Adult (about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Size: Large; about 90 lbs now, expected closer to 60 lbs with continued weight loss

Large; about now, expected closer to with continued weight loss Personality: Described as having “tons of personality” and a big softie at heart. She may look imposing, but she’s really a couch-loving companion who wants to be right by your side.

Described as having and a big softie at heart. She may look imposing, but she’s really a who wants to be right by your side. Shelter: Angels for Animals

Contact: (330) 549-1111

Lady Elaine is a former mama dog who’s ready to enjoy the good life—soft beds, gentle walks, and lots of love. If you have room on your couch and in your heart, she may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Lady Elaine Fairchild and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix)

American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix) Age: Baby (about 16 weeks )

(about ) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white (blue and white)

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white (blue and white) Size: About 18 lbs now; expected to be medium-sized (around 40 lbs as an adult)

About now; expected to be (around 40 lbs as an adult) Personality: A beautiful, gentle puppy who can be a bit shy at first. With a slow, kind approach, she warms up and melts into you for affection.

A who can be a bit shy at first. With a slow, kind approach, she warms up and for affection. Shelter: Angels for Animals

Contact: (330) 549-1111

Scarlett has already been through a lot in her short life and needs a patient family to help her feel safe and loved. If you’re willing to go slow and let her build trust, she’ll reward you with a deep bond.

👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix)

American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix) Age: Baby (about 16 weeks )

(about ) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Size: About 20 lbs now; expected to be medium-sized (around 40–45 lbs full grown)

About now; expected to be (around 40–45 lbs full grown) Personality: A handsome, sensitive pup who starts out shy and reserved. He didn’t have the best start in life and is still learning that people can be kind, but he’s described as amazing and clearly wants a family to call his own.

A who starts out shy and reserved. He didn’t have the best start in life and is still learning that people can be kind, but he’s described as and clearly wants a family to call his own. Shelter: Angels for Animals

Contact: (330) 549-1111

Derby is looking for someone patient who will give him time to trust and blossom. If you have a calm home and a gentle heart, he could be the loyal friend you’ve been hoping for.

👉 Meet Derby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Canfield, OH, please consider visiting Angels for Animals or calling (330) 549-1111 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.