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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Canfield, Ohio
Canfield has some very special dogs waiting patiently for a home of their own. All of these pups are with Angels for Animals and are looking for someone kind to give them a fresh start.
LADY ELAINE FAIRCHILD
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier (GSD/Lab/Bully mix)
- Age: Adult (about 7.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Size: Large; about 90 lbs now, expected closer to 60 lbs with continued weight loss
- Personality: Described as having “tons of personality” and a big softie at heart. She may look imposing, but she’s really a couch-loving companion who wants to be right by your side.
- Shelter: Angels for Animals
- Contact: (330) 549-1111
Lady Elaine is a former mama dog who’s ready to enjoy the good life—soft beds, gentle walks, and lots of love. If you have room on your couch and in your heart, she may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Lady Elaine Fairchild and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SCARLETT
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix)
- Age: Baby (about 16 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white (blue and white)
- Size: About 18 lbs now; expected to be medium-sized (around 40 lbs as an adult)
- Personality: A beautiful, gentle puppy who can be a bit shy at first. With a slow, kind approach, she warms up and melts into you for affection.
- Shelter: Angels for Animals
- Contact: (330) 549-1111
Scarlett has already been through a lot in her short life and needs a patient family to help her feel safe and loved. If you’re willing to go slow and let her build trust, she’ll reward you with a deep bond.
👉 Meet Scarlett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DERBY
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix (Bully mix)
- Age: Baby (about 16 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Size: About 20 lbs now; expected to be medium-sized (around 40–45 lbs full grown)
- Personality: A handsome, sensitive pup who starts out shy and reserved. He didn’t have the best start in life and is still learning that people can be kind, but he’s described as amazing and clearly wants a family to call his own.
- Shelter: Angels for Animals
- Contact: (330) 549-1111
Derby is looking for someone patient who will give him time to trust and blossom. If you have a calm home and a gentle heart, he could be the loyal friend you’ve been hoping for.
👉 Meet Derby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Canfield, OH, please consider visiting Angels for Animals or calling (330) 549-1111 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.