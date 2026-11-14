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You Don’t Know Fair Park Until You’ve Taken the Tram Tour
By Karen Eubank,13 days ago
So you think you know Fair Park? Sure, it’s where we hold our annual state fair. It’s the home of the Red River Rivalry game between the Longhorns and Sooners. It’s also recently been in the news as the long-awaited community park gets ready to break ground on Dec. 4. However, there is so much more to know, and next week you can find out why this 277-acre park is one of the most unique cultural assets in Texas.