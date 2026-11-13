undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Five Ovens and Seven Chickens? There’s a Story Behind This $1.45M Little Forest Hills Home
By Shelby Skrhak,4 days ago
I thought I understood ovens. There’s gas, electric, convection, and then there’s the 1980 Hotpoint oven in my kitchen. This Highlight Home of the Week, presented by senior loan officer Lisa Peters of First Horizon, is giving me a crash course in ovens. The kitchen at 9030 Eustis Avenue in Little Forest Hills has a Wolf convection steam oven, which uses moisture and circulating heat to keep food from drying out. There’s a Wolf M Series oven with more cooking modes than I knew existed, a speed oven that combines microwave and convection cooking, and a 48-inch dual-fuel range with two oven compartments.
1