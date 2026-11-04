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North Texas Voters Say ‘No’ to Dallas Bond, Stars Arena Taxes, Homelessness Levy
By Charles Grand,3 days ago
It was a night of political upheaval in Texas on Tuesday, as Democrats appeared poised to break decades of Republican dominance in statewide elections. North Texas voters, however, delivered their own rebukes to local leaders, rejecting several high-profile initiatives. Bond Gets Busted in Dallas. Dallas voters appeared to reject a...
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