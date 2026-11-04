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Ebby Halliday Companies Promotes Cody Baker, Remington Reece to Senior Marketing Roles
By Shelby Skrhak,2 days ago
Ebby Halliday Companies has promoted two members of its marketing leadership team, naming Cody Baker senior director of marketing operations and Remington Reece senior director of creative. Both will support the company’s three residential real estate brands: Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew. Baker will...