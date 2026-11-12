📢 Candor launches TextMyGov alerts on November 13, 2026

📢 Sign up for Candor town text alerts starting Nov. 13

The Town of Candor is launching a new text alert system called TextMyGov to share important local updates.

The service will officially start on November 13, 2026. You may get a welcome text from 91896 labeled “Candor, NC TMG Alert” to introduce the service. Participation is optional.

To sign up (if you don’t get the first text):

Text CANDOR to 91896

to Reply YES to confirm

to confirm To stop messages anytime, text STOP

Once subscribed, you can get texts about events, important town updates, emergencies, and weather alerts.

Questions or town contact: