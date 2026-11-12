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Candor
📢 Candor launches TextMyGov alerts on November 13, 2026
3 days ago
📢 Sign up for Candor town text alerts starting Nov. 13
The Town of Candor is launching a new text alert system called TextMyGov to share important local updates.
The service will officially start on November 13, 2026. You may get a welcome text from 91896 labeled “Candor, NC TMG Alert” to introduce the service. Participation is optional.
To sign up (if you don’t get the first text):
- Text CANDOR to 91896
- Reply YES to confirm
- To stop messages anytime, text STOP
Once subscribed, you can get texts about events, important town updates, emergencies, and weather alerts.
Questions or town contact:
- Town of Candor
- 214 S. Main St., Candor, NC 27229
- 910-974-4221
More Info: TextMyGov | Candor
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