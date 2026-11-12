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Candor

📢 Candor launches TextMyGov alerts on November 13, 2026

3 days ago
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📢 Sign up for Candor town text alerts starting Nov. 13

The Town of Candor is launching a new text alert system called TextMyGov to share important local updates.

The service will officially start on November 13, 2026. You may get a welcome text from 91896 labeled “Candor, NC TMG Alert” to introduce the service. Participation is optional.

To sign up (if you don’t get the first text):

  • Text CANDOR to 91896
  • Reply YES to confirm
  • To stop messages anytime, text STOP

Once subscribed, you can get texts about events, important town updates, emergencies, and weather alerts.

Questions or town contact:

  • Town of Candor
  • 214 S. Main St., Candor, NC 27229
  • 910-974-4221

More Info: TextMyGov | Candor

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