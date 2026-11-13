undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorectal Cancer Alliance Rallies Support for Bipartisan Bill to Create First National Plan on Young Adult Cancers
8 days ago
Reps. André Carson (D-Ind.) and Rob Wittman (R-Va.) introduced bipartisan House legislation today to create the first national strategy on cancers in adults ages 18 to 49. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is leading a national effort and asking patients, caregivers, advocates, and organizations to sign up and help pass the bill at crcancer.org/asal26.