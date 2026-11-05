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Living Alone Linked to Mortality Risk From Multiple Causes in U.S. Including Cancer; Suicide Highest
6 days ago
People living alone in the United States had a higher risk of death from many health conditions. Suicide, heart disease, diabetes, and colorectal cancer top the list of mortality causes associated with living alone for people under 65 years old. Sociodemographic characteristics, health conditions, lifestyle factors, and access to care...