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Healthy Recipe: Arugula, Orange, Fennel & Olive Salad
11 days ago
When the first of the new season’s sweet navel oranges start to arrive in early December, they are a great excuse to make this classic Sicilian salad. We find the combination of sweet slices of orange and aromatic fennel spiked with salty oil cured olives in this Arugula, Orange, Fennel and Olive Salad irresistible. We’ve added arugula to add in a peppery, green dimension and to bring the health benefits of the cabbage family to the table.
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