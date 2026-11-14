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🏭 Canby, OR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Leadership Roles
Canby’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like being close to the production floor. These three roles all put you in the middle of quality, process control, and real impact.
Quality Assurance Lead – Food Production
- Employer: Willamette Egg Farms (Versova)
- Location: Canby, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hr DOE
Lead the QA team at a major egg producer, split between office work and the production floor. You’ll own food safety and USDA compliance, mentor QA staff, and drive continuous improvement. Strong fit if you have 6+ years in food safety/QA and HACCP certification.
Manufacturing Process Control Engineer – Electronics
- Employer: Milwaukee Electronics
- Location: Canby, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on engineering role right on the electronics production floor, owning and improving key manufacturing processes. You’ll use SPC, data analysis, and root cause work to keep lines stable and efficient. Best for someone with a BS in engineering and 4–6 years in manufacturing/process/quality engineering.
Quality Supervisor – Battery Manufacturing
- Employer: Clarios
- Location: Canby, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Supervise quality techs at a long-running battery plant, using SPC, audits, and training to keep product quality on track. Good match if you have an associate or bachelor’s degree, 2–5 years in manufacturing, and are comfortable leading people and working with data.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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