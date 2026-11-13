These three sweet boys in Canby, OR just lost their beloved owner and are looking for new, loving homes. Their family can’t keep them, so they’re hoping the community can help give them a fresh start.

All three are listed through For Adoption By Private Owner (Canby, OR) and have an adoption fee of $0.

Breed: Chiweenie

Chiweenie Age: Young (about 3 years old )

Young (about ) Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Canby, OR)

Source: adoptapet

Shrimp is a playful young Chiweenie who also loves to cuddle. His family says he’s a huge cuddler and will happily crawl under the blankets with you. He’s good on a leash and is ready to bond closely with his new person.

👉 Meet Shrimp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Canby, OR)

Source: adoptapet

Chico is a senior Chihuahua who was very loved by his late owner. His family can’t keep him, but they’re hoping someone will give this older gentleman a soft place to land and lots of love in his golden years.

👉 See Chico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chiweenie

Chiweenie Age: Adult (about 5 years old )

Adult (about ) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Canby, OR)

Source: adoptapet

Squid is a 5-year-old Chiweenie who’s described as a ball of fun. He loves to play with toys and is also a huge cuddle bug. He’s leash trained and kennel trained, which will make his transition into a new home easier. His family hopes he’ll find a forever home where he can keep being his happy, playful self.

👉 Meet Squid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Canby, OR and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one of these boys or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. Helping them find new families is a beautiful way to honor their late owner’s love.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.