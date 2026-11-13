Canby’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in senior care and home health. If you like one‑on‑one care and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marquis Companies (also listed as AgeRight )

Marquis Companies (also listed as ) Location: Canby, OR

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and on-call options mentioned)

(plus part-time and on-call options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Evening shift role in a post‑acute/assisted living setting, working with seniors. You’ll either pass meds as an LPN or lead CNAs and coordinate care as an RN, with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/sick time, education support up to $25,000, and more).

Employer: AgeRight / Marquis Companies

Location: Canby, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on caregiver role in assisted living, helping residents with daily activities while supporting their independence and dignity. Good fit if you’re patient, cheerful, and customer‑service minded, with perks like paid vacation/sick time, flex spending, and strong growth paths into nursing and other healthcare careers.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Location: Based in Canby, OR with territory in East/West/South Portland

Based in with territory in East/West/South Portland Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $65/hour, DOE

Home health PT role where you manage your own caseload, build 1:1 relationships, and choose between a Monday–Friday or 4‑day workweek. Comes with mileage reimbursement, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, relocation help), and a focus on collaborative, patient‑centered care.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.