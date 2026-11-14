Looking for a loyal friend to share your life and your couch? These adoptable dogs in Canastota, NY are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Coonhound / Labrador Retriever mix

Coonhound / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Wanderers Rest Humane Association

Phone: (315) 697-2796

Forrest is a handsome young Coonhound/Lab mix with a sleek black coat. He’s at Wanderers Rest Humane Association and is looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows into an amazing companion.

👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Shepherd mix

Black Mouth Cur / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Wanderers Rest Humane Association

Phone: (315) 697-2796

Laynie is a lovely young Black Mouth Cur/Shepherd mix with a warm tan coat. She’s ready for an active home that can give her guidance, exercise, and affection as she matures. You can meet her at Wanderers Rest Humane Association in Canastota.

👉 Meet Laynie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Wanderers Rest Humane Association at (315) 697-2796 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.