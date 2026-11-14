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🐶 Friendly Young Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Canastota
Looking for a loyal friend to share your life and your couch? These adoptable dogs in Canastota, NY are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.
Forrest
- Breed: Coonhound / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Wanderers Rest Humane Association
- Phone: (315) 697-2796
Forrest is a handsome young Coonhound/Lab mix with a sleek black coat. He’s at Wanderers Rest Humane Association and is looking for a family who will give him time, training, and lots of love as he grows into an amazing companion.
👉 Meet Forrest and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laynie
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Wanderers Rest Humane Association
- Phone: (315) 697-2796
Laynie is a lovely young Black Mouth Cur/Shepherd mix with a warm tan coat. She’s ready for an active home that can give her guidance, exercise, and affection as she matures. You can meet her at Wanderers Rest Humane Association in Canastota.
👉 Meet Laynie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Wanderers Rest Humane Association at (315) 697-2796 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.