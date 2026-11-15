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🏥 Canandaigua NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Canandaigua, NY right now, with options for both licensed pros and people just starting out.
Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week:
Nutritionist – WIC Program
- Employer: SPCC Society for the Protection & Care of Children
- Location: Canandaigua, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a WIC Nutritionist, doing health and nutrition assessments, creating care plans, and providing one-on-one counseling for families. Great fit if you’re an RD/RDN with a nutrition degree who cares about equity, trauma‑informed care, and community impact.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Canandaigua, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour
“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you on the job and helps you work toward PTCB certification. You’ll support the pharmacist, fill prescriptions, and help patients at the counter—good for anyone with solid customer service skills and flexible hours.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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