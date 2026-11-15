Healthcare hiring is steady in Canandaigua, NY right now, with options for both licensed pros and people just starting out.

Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week:

Employer: SPCC Society for the Protection & Care of Children

SPCC Society for the Protection & Care of Children Location: Canandaigua, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a WIC Nutritionist, doing health and nutrition assessments, creating care plans, and providing one-on-one counseling for families. Great fit if you’re an RD/RDN with a nutrition degree who cares about equity, trauma‑informed care, and community impact.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Canandaigua, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you on the job and helps you work toward PTCB certification. You’ll support the pharmacist, fill prescriptions, and help patients at the counter—good for anyone with solid customer service skills and flexible hours.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.