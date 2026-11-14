Canandaigua has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing instant results.

Employer: UR Thompson Health

UR Thompson Health Location: Canandaigua, NY

Type: Full time, overnights (9:30 pm – 6:00 am; weekends/holidays as needed)

Full time, overnights (9:30 pm – 6:00 am; weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: $22.00 – $25.00/hour (starting pay based on experience)

(starting pay based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a housekeeping team in a healthcare setting, handling scheduling, training, and quality checks to meet OSHA, DOH, and JC standards. Needs 3+ years hospital/nursing home housekeeping; supervisor experience is a plus.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Location: Canandaigua, NY (Hotel Canandaigua)

(Hotel Canandaigua) Type: Full time

Full time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Keep hotel public areas and grounds clean, help with linens and trash, and support guest requests in a busy waterfront hotel. No hotel experience required; offers potential benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts for eligible staff.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Canandaigua, NY

Type: Part time (evenings, 1 time per week)

(evenings, 1 time per week) Pay: From $200/month

Why it’s worth a look: Light, steady side gig cleaning offices, a small kitchen, and bathrooms in a commercial space. Good fit if you have reliable transportation, some cleaning experience, and want a simple weekly evening shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one opening once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.