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Canandaigua
Officers share cocoa with students for World Kindness Day
9 days ago
On November 13, 2026, officers from the Canandaigua Police Department, Ontario County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police greeted students at Canandaigua Academy to start World Kindness Day. Officers stood at the school entrances in the morning and handed out cocoa and muffins as students arrived for classes.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Canandaigua Police Department
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