Canandaigua’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinic to community care. If you’re in medical, billing, or nutrition, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Thompson Health / UR Thompson Health

Thompson Health / UR Thompson Health Location: Canandaigua, NY (remote/hybrid after training; must live in NY or PA )

(remote/hybrid after training; must live in ) Type: Full time, Mon–Fri, days

Full time, Mon–Fri, days Pay: $22–$27/hour, based on experience

This role leads patient account reps, handles complex billing and A/R for third-party payers, and helps solve claim issues across departments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in patient accounts (3–4 years billing preferred) and want a stable schedule with potential hybrid work.

Employer: Schweiger Dermatology Group

Location: Canandaigua & Brighton, NY

Type: Full time, about 30 hours/week , Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays, between 7am–7pm

Full time, about , Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays, between Pay: $25–$31.50/hour

LPN role in a busy dermatology and Mohs surgery setting, assisting with medical, cosmetic, and laser procedures and room prep. Great if you like fast-paced outpatient work, have prior healthcare experience, and want strong benefits and growth in a large derm group.

Employer: The Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC)

Location: Canandaigua, NY (hybrid per listing tag)

(hybrid per listing tag) Type: Full time, benefits eligible

Full time, benefits eligible Pay: Not listed

Community-focused nutrition role doing WIC assessments, high‑risk care plans, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health and social services. Ideal for an RD/RDN with a nutrition degree who wants trauma‑informed, equity‑focused work with families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.