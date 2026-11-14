undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Canandaigua
🏥 Canandaigua NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
12 days ago
Canandaigua’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options from clinic to community care. If you’re in medical, billing, or nutrition, there’s likely something here for you.
Lead Patient Account Rep – HB
- Employer: Thompson Health / UR Thompson Health
- Location: Canandaigua, NY (remote/hybrid after training; must live in NY or PA)
- Type: Full time, Mon–Fri, days
- Pay: $22–$27/hour, based on experience
This role leads patient account reps, handles complex billing and A/R for third-party payers, and helps solve claim issues across departments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in patient accounts (3–4 years billing preferred) and want a stable schedule with potential hybrid work.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Mohs (Full Time)
- Employer: Schweiger Dermatology Group
- Location: Canandaigua & Brighton, NY
- Type: Full time, about 30 hours/week, Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays, between 7am–7pm
- Pay: $25–$31.50/hour
LPN role in a busy dermatology and Mohs surgery setting, assisting with medical, cosmetic, and laser procedures and room prep. Great if you like fast-paced outpatient work, have prior healthcare experience, and want strong benefits and growth in a large derm group.
Nutritionist – WIC Program
- Employer: The Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC)
- Location: Canandaigua, NY (hybrid per listing tag)
- Type: Full time, benefits eligible
- Pay: Not listed
Community-focused nutrition role doing WIC assessments, high‑risk care plans, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health and social services. Ideal for an RD/RDN with a nutrition degree who wants trauma‑informed, equity‑focused work with families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.