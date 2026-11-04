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Canandaigua
📢 City posts 2027 proposed budget for public review
2 days ago
📢 Preview the City of Canandaigua 2027 budget
The City has posted the 2027 proposed budget online.
You can:
- View the budget presentation
- Read a full copy of the proposed 2027 budget
This is a chance to see how the City plans to spend money next year, including services, projects, and priorities.
Visit the City of Canandaigua website and look for the 2027 Proposed Budget notice to open the presentation and budget document.
More Info: 2027 Proposed Budget • Canandaigua, NY
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