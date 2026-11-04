💰 Free monthly groceries for Canandaigua school families

💰 Free school-based food pantry & ways to help

Families in the Canandaigua City School District who need food support can use SpotMart, a free, school-based food pantry run by The Spot.

SpotMart offers:

Monthly bags of groceries

Curbside pick-up, contactless home delivery, or in-pantry shopping (new!)

There’s no application process. If your family needs food, just fill out the registration form and choose your preferred option. If you need food before the next distribution, contact your school counselor or social worker so The Spot can help sooner.

For families in temporary housing or with limited kitchen access, The Spot can provide microwave-friendly and easy-to-prepare items.

If you’re able to help, a $15 monthly donation can feed a student all year. One-time gifts of any amount also support local students.

Questions? Email cdgafoodlink@thespotny.org.