Canal Winchester has some strong retail openings right now, especially if you like leading teams and working with customers all day.

Below are several solid options, from big-box to grocery to wireless sales.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 6674 Winchester Blvd, Canal Winchester, OH

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead a large store team, drive sales, and own the food/consumables side of the business. This role is ideal if you have retail leadership experience and want strong benefits, paid education options, and a clear path to bigger management roles.

Employer: Victra (Verizon Authorized Retailer)

Location: 6298 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH

Compensation: $17.00/hr base, targeted ~$31.76/hr all-in (base + uncapped commission + monthly store bonus)

(base + uncapped commission + monthly store bonus) Type: Full-time

Run a wireless store like it’s your own business: hire and coach your team, hit sales goals, and handle day-to-day operations. Good fit if you love a competitive sales floor, want uncapped earning potential, and enjoy helping people pick the right phones and plans.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Pay: $20.00/hr starting (up to $22.00/hr by Year 5 )

(up to ) Type: Full-time (average 30+ hours/week)

Hands-on store role where you’ll stock shelves, run the register, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store clean and organized. Great if you want steady hours, strong hourly pay, and a fast-paced job where the day goes by quickly.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.