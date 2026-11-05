📅 Breakfast with Santa in Canal Winchester Dec. 12

📅 Breakfast with Santa in Canal Winchester on Dec. 12

Santa is stopping in Canal Winchester for breakfast on December 12 at the Community Center, 45 E. Waterloo Street.

There are two sessions:

8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tickets:

$7 per person (adult or child)

(adult or child) Children under 1 year old are free , but still need a ticket

, but still need a ticket Only 100 tickets per session

Tickets go on sale November 16 at 9:00 a.m. on the city website and are expected to sell out. Create your online account in advance to speed up checkout.

Bring a camera for photos with Santa.

All proceeds support Canal Winchester Human Services’ Adopt-A-Family program. For more details, visit canalwinchesterohio.gov.