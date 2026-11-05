Youth Basketball Skills Sessions at YMCA

Schalmo Family YMCA is offering a youth Basketball Skills program on Saturdays from November 7 through December 12 for ages 3–5 and kindergarten–3rd grade. Classes meet at 9:30–10:15 AM for ages 3–5 with a parent and 10:15–11:00 AM for kindergarten–3rd grade at the Schalmo Family YMCA, with a fee of $40 for members and $58 for community members. No experience is needed, and children will work on dribbling, passing, shooting, and basic coordination skills.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Schalmo Family YMCA