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Kane County
Kane County names November Officer of the Month
13 days ago
Kane County Sheriff's Office has named Corrections Officer Tierney as the November Officer of the Month for mentoring co-workers and sharing knowledge and experience to support others during on-the-job situations.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office
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