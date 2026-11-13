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Campbell County
Enchanted Trail Day at Timbrook Library Today
8 days ago
Enchanted Trail Day is happening now at the Timbrook Library lower level on November 13 until 4:00 p.m.. Visitors should check in at the lower level to pick up a clipboard before starting the trail.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Campbell County Public Library System, Virginia
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