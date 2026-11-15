Camp Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with holiday traffic picking up and national brands hiring. If you like helping people and working in fast-paced stores, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Camp Hill, PA – Capital City Mall

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set, welcome families, help with photos, and keep things running smoothly. Great if you want flexible holiday hours, same-day pay options, and a fun, fast-paced job that builds leadership experience.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: At or above local minimum; final rate based on experience (exact range not listed)

Help run a trendy accessories store, coach the team, and drive sales while learning ear piercing and styling. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, and employee discount for full-time staff.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: Up to about $20.34/hour (exact range not fully listed; final pay depends on experience and location)

Help customers pick frames and lenses, use prescriptions to recommend options, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail or customer service, like learning new tech, and want access to health benefits, PTO, and discounts.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles can fill fast once holiday shopping kicks in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.