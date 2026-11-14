Camp Hill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to dentistry and even physician roles. If you’re in medical or dental fields and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum / Geisinger Home Health (LHC Group)

Optum / Geisinger Home Health (LHC Group) Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43,900 – $97,100 annual total cash target pay

(plus $21.11 – $46.68 hourly and $25.33 – $56.02 per visit point, depending on work performed)

Home health LPN role providing skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with lots of independence and variety day to day. Offers a wide pay range, mileage-based work, and a full benefits package within the Optum/UnitedHealth Group family.

Employer: Verber Family Dentistry

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

EFDA role at a practice named “Best Place to Work” by Harrisburg Magazine, using your full skill set from temporary crowns to sealants and digital impressions. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, FSA, and CE reimbursement).

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on dialysis tech role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and supporting patients under RN supervision. Good fit if you like direct patient care, can be on your feet, and want strong training in a structured clinical setting.

Employer: Wellpath

Location: Camp Hill, PA (correctional clinical settings, regional float)

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $11,000 sign-on bonus (as stated in title)

(as stated in title) Pay: Not listed

MD/DO role providing medical care in correctional facilities, with a focus on underserved patients and integrated care with psych and nursing teams. Offers daytime hours, regional variety, and a full benefits package including DailyPay, tuition help, and wellness perks.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.