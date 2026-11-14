Camp Hill’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid night-shift and production roles open. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc. Location: Camp Hill, PA

Camp Hill, PA Type: Full-time , Sunday–Thursday, 11pm–7:30am

, Pay: $29.05/hr + $1.00/hr shift differential

This Production Operator role has you setting up, running, and troubleshooting equipment, plus moving, packing, and checking product quality for Purina Animal Nutrition. Expect active work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of movement) in different temperature zones, with a Fortune 500 employer and a competitive salary, bonus potential, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Amsted Rail

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Camp Hill, PA Type: Full-time (manufacturing environment)

Full-time (manufacturing environment) Pay: Not listed

You’ll safely move raw materials and finished products, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory flowing for a busy rail manufacturing facility. Company training is provided for forklift authorization, and you’ll need to handle up to 85 lbs when changing propane tanks and sit for long stretches.

Employer: Amsted Rail

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Camp Hill, PA Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Run one or two CNC machines, change tooling, and inspect precision parts to tight tolerances while keeping up with production goals. This is a good fit if you like detailed work, can lift up to 85 lbs, and want steady off-shift hours in a clean, safety-focused shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.