Camp Hill’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and good food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (tips + weekly pay mentioned)

Join a high-energy steakhouse where you’ll greet guests, run food, and help create a “legendary” dining experience. Busy shifts mean strong tip potential, plus weekly pay, flexible schedules, and room to grow with a company that often promotes from within.

Employer: Aura Modern Mediterranean

Location: Camp Hill, PA 17011

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Keep a modern Mediterranean kitchen running smoothly by handling dishes, cleaning, and helping with basic prep. This role offers health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, and a flexible schedule, great if you want steady hours and solid benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.