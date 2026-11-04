🏥 Multiple Camp Hill Healthcare Roles, From Entry-Level to Specialist

Camp Hill’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level specialty work. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with dialysis patients as part of a tight clinical team. You’ll set up and run hemodialysis machines, take vitals, help keep the unit clean and safe, and support patients through each treatment under an RN’s supervision.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (two-provider dental practice)

(two-provider dental practice) Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive dental care, cleanings, and patient education in a small, team-based office. Good fit if you enjoy building long-term patient relationships and focusing on prevention and oral health coaching.

Employer: Vision Innovation Partners / Memorial Eye Institute

Location: Based in Harrisburg, PA with ties to the Camp Hill area

Based in with ties to the Camp Hill area Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Competitive package (exact amount not listed)

Join a respected multi-specialty eye group with immediate surgical volume and guaranteed OR time. This role offers a busy retina practice from day one, plus student loan repayment help, relocation support, and full benefits.

Employer: Penn State Health – Holy Spirit Medical Center

Location: Camp Hill, PA

Type: PRN (as needed), Day shift, 8-hour shifts

Salary: Not listed

Support rehab for patients of all ages in an ortho-focused setting. PRN hours give you flexibility, and you’ll have access to big-system perks like medical, dental, vision, retirement, tuition help, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.