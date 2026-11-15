Camillus has a nice little pocket of retail hiring right now, especially if you love animals and talking with people. Petco at Township Blvd is adding several team members in different roles.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 178 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Lead the store when managers are out, help open and close, and keep pets, people, and products safe and organized. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching others, and want a clear path into store leadership.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Camillus, NY (Pet Care Center)

(Pet Care Center) Type: Part-time

Salary Range: $12.00 – $19.50/hour

Start Rate Listed: $16.00/hour

Front-line role helping pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while keeping the store clean, stocked, and friendly. Great if you want flexible hours, enjoy a fast-paced retail setting, and love being around animals.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.