📅 Santa visit at Camillus Municipal Building on Dec. 10

Santa is making a special stop in Camillus on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Municipal Building.

Be there by 5:30 p.m. to see Santa arrive. After he gets there:

Every child who comes to meet Santa will receive a gift

who comes to meet Santa will receive a Kids can hang out with fun North Pole characters

Enjoy refreshments provided by Exhale Bake Shop

This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids, your camera, and some holiday spirit!