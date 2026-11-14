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Camillus
📅 Meet Santa at Camillus Municipal Building on Dec. 10
13 days ago
📅 Santa visit at Camillus Municipal Building on Dec. 10
Santa is making a special stop in Camillus on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Municipal Building.
Be there by 5:30 p.m. to see Santa arrive. After he gets there:
- Every child who comes to meet Santa will receive a gift
- Kids can hang out with fun North Pole characters
- Enjoy refreshments provided by Exhale Bake Shop
This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids, your camera, and some holiday spirit!
More Info: Santa Claus is Coming to Town-December 10!
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