🚨 GBI, Camilla Police investigate fatal stabbing on North Scott Street

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Camilla Police Department are investigating the death of 48-year-old Adrian Kimbrough of Camilla.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, officers responded to a home in the 90 block of North Scott Street in Camilla about a reported stabbing. They found Kimbrough in the yard with apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a fight happened between Kimbrough and a man who lives at the home. That man was taken to a local hospital for injuries and has since been treated and released.

Kimbrough’s body will go to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The case is active and ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, please contact GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something app.