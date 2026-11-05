undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cameron
Spout Springs annual public meeting set for Dec. 7
4 days ago
Spout Springs Emergency Services will hold its annual public meeting on December 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Station 1, 4400 Buffalo Lake Rd., Cameron, NC 28326. All Spout Springs property tax payers are welcome to attend.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Spout Springs Emergency Services
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.