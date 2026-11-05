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Cameron

Spout Springs annual public meeting set for Dec. 7

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCWbc_1GobZJbZ00

Spout Springs Emergency Services will hold its annual public meeting on December 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Station 1, 4400 Buffalo Lake Rd., Cameron, NC 28326. All Spout Springs property tax payers are welcome to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Spout Springs Emergency Services

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