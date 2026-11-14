undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Cameron, MO Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Cameron is busy for pro drivers right now—solid pay, steady routes, and big-name employers are all hiring.
Here are several strong options if you’ve got your CDL and want reliable miles close to home.
Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers – $15,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Hogan Transportation Companies
- Location: Cameron, MO (must live within 60 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,410–$1,815 weekly, up to $94,400 annually + $15,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Routine schedule, home every weekend
Dedicated regional live-haul account with advanced scheduling, late-model trucks, and paid onboarding. Includes monthly safety bonus, referral bonuses, and a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, profit-sharing, and paid vacation/holidays.
CDL A Delivery Driver
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Cameron, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $35.97–$40.08 per hour + overtime
- Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri | 5:00 AM start
Route delivery in foodservice with 100% touch freight and frequent stops, so this is a good fit if you like staying active. Benefits start day one, including health coverage, retirement plans, PTO, disability, ESPP, and more.
Class A Fuel Tanker Driver
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops / Gemini Motor Transport
- Location: Cameron, MO
- Type: Listed as internship, operates like professional driver role
- Pay: $27–$28 per hour + overtime, monthly and annual bonuses, $1,500 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Typical shift Tue–Sat, 3:00 AM start (Sun/Mon off), variable shifts possible
Haul fuel and other products with a modern fleet focused on safety and technology. After 30 days you’re eligible for medical, dental, vision, plus PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, tuition assistance, and career development.
If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.