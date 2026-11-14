Cameron is busy for pro drivers right now—solid pay, steady routes, and big-name employers are all hiring.

Here are several strong options if you’ve got your CDL and want reliable miles close to home.

Employer: Hogan Transportation Companies

Hogan Transportation Companies Location: Cameron, MO (must live within 60 miles)

(must live within 60 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,410–$1,815 weekly , up to $94,400 annually + $15,000 sign-on bonus

, up to + Schedule: Routine schedule, home every weekend

Dedicated regional live-haul account with advanced scheduling, late-model trucks, and paid onboarding. Includes monthly safety bonus, referral bonuses, and a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, profit-sharing, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Cameron, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.97–$40.08 per hour + overtime

+ overtime Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri | 5:00 AM start

Route delivery in foodservice with 100% touch freight and frequent stops, so this is a good fit if you like staying active. Benefits start day one, including health coverage, retirement plans, PTO, disability, ESPP, and more.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops / Gemini Motor Transport

Location: Cameron, MO

Type: Listed as internship, operates like professional driver role

Listed as internship, operates like Pay: $27–$28 per hour + overtime, monthly and annual bonuses , $1,500 sign-on bonus

+ overtime, , Schedule: Typical shift Tue–Sat, 3:00 AM start (Sun/Mon off), variable shifts possible

Haul fuel and other products with a modern fleet focused on safety and technology. After 30 days you’re eligible for medical, dental, vision, plus PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, tuition assistance, and career development.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.