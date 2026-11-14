Cameron’s big industrial projects are still rolling, and they’re pulling in strong management and planning talent. If you’ve got experience in construction, energy, or project controls, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Cameron, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bridge design and field execution on major energy projects while helping Worley push toward more sustainable work. You’ll build detailed structural work packages, coordinate across engineering and construction teams, and keep safety, quality, and schedule on track.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Bechtel Corporation Location: Cameron, LA (with possible start in Houston, TX )

(with possible start in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Key cost role on Bechtel’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction Stage 5 expansion. You’ll own cost control for heavy civil work, handle forecasting and reporting, and present cost insights to leadership on a large, long-term LNG project.

Employer: MMR Group

MMR Group Location: Cameron, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65–$75/hour (based on experience) + $125/day per diem

(based on experience) + Schedule: 6/10s (six days a week, 10 hours a day)

Senior-level planner/scheduler role using Primavera P6 on industrial construction projects. Strong fit if you like building detailed CPM schedules, leading planning sessions, and working closely with field teams on high-impact jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has multiple projects and often more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.