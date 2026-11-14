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👔 Cameron, LA Executive & Management Roles – Multiple High-Paying Openings
Cameron’s big industrial projects are still rolling, and they’re pulling in strong management and planning talent. If you’ve got experience in construction, energy, or project controls, these roles are worth a look.
Structural Workface Planner II
- Employer: Worley
- Location: Cameron, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bridge design and field execution on major energy projects while helping Worley push toward more sustainable work. You’ll build detailed structural work packages, coordinate across engineering and construction teams, and keep safety, quality, and schedule on track.
Project Controls – Cost Engineer
- Employer: Bechtel Corporation
- Location: Cameron, LA (with possible start in Houston, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Key cost role on Bechtel’s Sabine Pass Liquefaction Stage 5 expansion. You’ll own cost control for heavy civil work, handle forecasting and reporting, and present cost insights to leadership on a large, long-term LNG project.
P6 Scheduler
- Employer: MMR Group
- Location: Cameron, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65–$75/hour (based on experience) + $125/day per diem
- Schedule: 6/10s (six days a week, 10 hours a day)
Senior-level planner/scheduler role using Primavera P6 on industrial construction projects. Strong fit if you like building detailed CPM schedules, leading planning sessions, and working closely with field teams on high-impact jobs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has multiple projects and often more than one opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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