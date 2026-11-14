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Local Authority
Santa Rosa Park basketball pavilion closes Nov. 16
12 days ago
The basketball court pavilion at Santa Rosa Community Park will close starting Monday, November 16, 2026, for work on the pavilion awning. The closure is expected to last about one month, weather permitting, as part of efforts to keep park facilities safe and clean.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cameron County Parks and Recreation
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