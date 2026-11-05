Veterans Day assembly at Camdenton High School Nov. 6

Camdenton High School will host a Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 6 at Camdenton High School to honor veterans, with all veterans invited to attend. The morning schedule is:

Breakfast: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

Procession: 9:30 AM – 9:45 AM

Celebration: 9:45 AM – 10:45 AM. Veterans from the community are welcome to join this event planned by the Camdenton High School Army JROTC.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Camdenton R-III School District