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Camdenton

Veterans Day assembly at Camdenton High School Nov. 6

6 days ago
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Camdenton High School will host a Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 6 at Camdenton High School to honor veterans, with all veterans invited to attend. The morning schedule is:

  • Breakfast: 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM
  • Procession: 9:30 AM – 9:45 AM
  • Celebration: 9:45 AM – 10:45 AM. Veterans from the community are welcome to join this event planned by the Camdenton High School Army JROTC.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Camdenton R-III School District

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