🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Camden, SC

Three sweet Camden kitties are hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, these young felines are ready to meet you.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: American Shorthair mix

American Shorthair mix Age: About 5–6 months ( young )

About 5–6 months ( ) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby mix

Gray/blue/silver tabby mix Adoption fee: $5

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Camden, SC)

Personality: Very affectionate , active, and inquisitive . Loves to sleep in a lap while you read or watch TV.

Very , active, and . Loves to sleep in a lap while you read or watch TV. Other pets: Gets along well with three resident cats in the home.

Freya and her littermate were abandoned, and a kind family has been caring for them—but five cats in one house is just too many. Freya sounds like a wonderful mix of cuddly and curious, and she’s ready for a home of her own.

👉 Meet Freya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: About 5–6 months ( young )

About 5–6 months ( ) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $5

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Camden, SC)

Personality: Very affectionate , active, and inquisitive , but a bit shy and tends to keep to herself.

Very , active, and , but a bit and tends to keep to herself. Other pets: Gets along well with three resident cats in the home.

Bubbles is Freya’s littermate and was also abandoned. She enjoys lap time while you relax, but she’s a little more reserved and may do best with a patient adopter who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Shelter/Organization: Cat Around Town Project

Personality: Sweet, affectionate, and very playful. Loves chasing and pouncing on anything that moves and enjoys wrestling with other cats. After playtime, he’s happy to curl up in a cozy lap for snuggles.

Geyser is a lively kitten with a big heart. If you’re looking for a fun playmate who also loves cuddle time, he could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Geyser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Camden, SC, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and neighbors so Freya, Bubbles, and Geyser can find the loving families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.