🏥 Camden, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Camden’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with home health and outpatient clinics both hiring. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a couple of strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys Home Health)

Optum (Amedisys Home Health) Location: Camden, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $46,564 – $69,846/year (mix of $22.39 – $33.58/hour and $26.86 – $40.30 per visit point)

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, under RN supervision. You’ll verify plans of care, check vitals, handle meds and specialized procedures, and teach patients and caregivers self-care. Must have an active LPN license, CPR, 1+ year LPN/LVN experience, and reliable transportation.

Employer: CORA Physical Therapy

Location: Camden, SC

Type: Full-time (with options for part-time/PRN at some locations)

Full-time (with options for part-time/PRN at some locations) Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Competitive (exact range not listed) Bonus: Up to $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates at eligible locations

Outpatient PTA role where you see your patients’ progress up close. You’ll follow PT treatment plans, document care, educate patients and families, and grow your skills with unlimited internal CEUs, tuition reimbursement, 401(k), and a PTA-to-DPT pathway. New grads are welcome if you’re licensed or license-eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Camden tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.