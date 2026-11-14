Camden is busy on the roads right now, and so is the hiring. If you’ve got a CDL or solid driving skills, there are a few strong options to boost your weekly pay.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: $270/day, about $1,350–$1,890 per week (salary pay)

Dedicated routes with salary pay, so you’re not stressing over miles. Mostly Midwest lanes, weekly hometime in some areas, late-model Freightliner Cascadias, plus health, dental, vision, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (Lease Purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500 per week (high take-home potential)

Lease-purchase flatbed setup with up to $3,500/week, $5,000 sign-on bonus, and home every weekend. You get high percentage pay (up to 76% of linehaul), late-model equipment, covered trailer maintenance, and a clear path to truck ownership.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Likely full-time / on-the-road

Likely Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Roadside service role helping drivers in tough spots. You’ll run a tow truck (often flatbed), handle vehicle loading/unloading, do basic troubleshooting, and work directly with customers out on the road.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.