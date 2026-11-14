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🔬 Camden, NJ Science & Research Jobs With Multiple Openings
Camden’s research scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and grants. If you’re into clinical studies or funding science, these roles are worth a look.
Sponsored Programs Administrator (Per Diem, Remote)
- Employer: Cooper Norcross Health
- Location: Camden, NJ (remote, per diem)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: USD $31.00 – $53.00 per hour
Manage the full grant lifecycle for a major academic health system, from proposal prep and budgets to award setup, reporting, and closeout. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in sponsored projects, know federal/state/foundation rules, and can work in grants systems and Excel; CRA certification is preferred (or must be earned within 2 years).
Clinical Research Coord II
- Employer: Cooper Norcross Health
- Location: Camden, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support clinical studies at a leading academic hospital by helping write IRB protocols and consent forms, building study budgets, and keeping all research documents and billing in order. This fits someone with 3–5 years of research experience who can help recruit participants and work closely with principal investigators and the wider research team.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the employer’s page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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