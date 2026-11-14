Camden’s research scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and grants. If you’re into clinical studies or funding science, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ (remote, per diem)

(remote, per diem) Type: Full-time

Pay: USD $31.00 – $53.00 per hour

Manage the full grant lifecycle for a major academic health system, from proposal prep and budgets to award setup, reporting, and closeout. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in sponsored projects, know federal/state/foundation rules, and can work in grants systems and Excel; CRA certification is preferred (or must be earned within 2 years).

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support clinical studies at a leading academic hospital by helping write IRB protocols and consent forms, building study budgets, and keeping all research documents and billing in order. This fits someone with 3–5 years of research experience who can help recruit participants and work closely with principal investigators and the wider research team.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.