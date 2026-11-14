Camden’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and Cooper Norcross Health is hiring across many units. If you’re in healthcare and want an academic Level 1 Trauma Center on your resume, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$48.00/hr

Coordinate cleaning, sterilization, tracking, and repair of surgical instruments. Great fit if you have 3+ years sterile processing/OR experience and CRCST and want a key role in safe surgery.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ (Viner Medical ICU)

Camden, NJ (Viner Medical ICU) Type: Full-time

Pay: $48.72–$73.64/hr

30‑bed academic ICU caring for the sickest patients in the region, including ECMO and cardiac surgery cases. Ideal for RNs with NJ license, BLS and a passion for high‑acuity critical care.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Review and verify all medication orders, support clinical programs, and provide drug information. Best for hospital‑experienced pharmacists with a BS or PharmD and NJ license (or eligible).

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$48.00/hr

Perform maintenance, calibration, and troubleshooting on lab instruments while handling histology work. One year of lab experience (student OK) and ASCP registry preferred.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Part-time

Support cardiac patients and families, connecting them with doctors and services and helping coordinate multi‑disciplinary care. Great for BSN RNs with cardiac experience who like education and care coordination.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Part-time

Care for intermediate and med‑surg patients, including ventilated patients, on a busy telemetry unit. Good match for RNs with NJ license, BLS who want step‑down level experience.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Part-time

Medical‑surgical/telemetry unit with a wide mix of diagnoses and strong team support. Ideal for med‑surg RNs seeking flexible hours and solid telemetry exposure.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Part-time

Work on a 23‑bed trauma med‑surg/tele unit caring for patients with brain, spine, lung, and complex orthopedic injuries. Best for RNs with 1+ year acute care who want trauma experience without full ICU.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Per diem / Part-time (three 13‑hr shifts)

Manage neuro‑critical care patients alongside neurointensivists and residents. Requires board‑certified NP (acute care) or PA, NJ license, and ACLS/BLS, plus prior ICU/Neuro/Trauma/Surgery experience.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Coordinate patient movement from floors and ICUs to radiology, avoiding duplicate tests and combining procedures when possible. Good for strong multi‑taskers with HS diploma and computer skills.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time, 7a–7p, weekends/holidays

Float across intermediate and med‑surg telemetry units, caring for varied patient populations. Designed for RNs with 2+ years acute care (1+ in specialty) who like variety and autonomy.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time (overnights)

Support anesthesia with room setup, turnover, equipment cleaning, and stocking; also assist sterile processing and supply teams. Great entry point if you have 1 year PCT/NA experience and BLS.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Lead clinical trial finance strategy, coverage analysis, research billing compliance, and Epic/OnCore workflows across the system. A senior role for candidates with 7+ years clinical trial finance, Epic experience, and deep Medicare Coverage Analysis expertise.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Part-time

Pay: $48.72–$73.64/hr

Busy med‑surg/tele unit with frequent admissions and discharges and on‑unit pharmacist support. Great for RNs who like a fast pace and broad medical experience.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$48.00/hr

Lead orientation, education, competencies, and QA for CSP staff across hospital and ambulatory sites. Best for CRCST‑certified professionals with 3+ years sterile processing/OR and some leadership experience.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Camden, NJ

Camden, NJ Type: Full-time (overnights, weekends, holidays, days)

Pay: $45.00–$78.00/hr

Manage neuro‑critical care patients with neurointensivists and residents, reviewing imaging and handling complex cases. Requires board‑certified PA or NP (acute care), NJ license, BLS, and ICU/Neuro/Trauma/Surgery background.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.