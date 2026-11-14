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Camden County
🐝 How to support bees in Camden County and handle swarms safely
13 days ago
🐝 Help Camden County’s bees and handle swarms safely
Bees are vital pollinators in New Jersey, supporting our food, gardens, and local wildlife. The Camden County Mosquito Commission promotes education on bees, beekeeping, and pollinator protection.
You don’t need to be a beekeeper to help:
- Plant native flowers that bloom spring through fall.
- Leave some bare soil and hollow stems for nesting.
- Limit pesticides, especially when flowers are in bloom.
- Set out shallow water with stones for safe drinking.
- Avoid invasive plants and overly manicured yards.
If you find a bee swarm or nest:
- Keep kids and pets away.
- Do not spray pesticides or try to move it yourself.
- Avoid disturbing the cluster.
- Contact an experienced beekeeper or bee removal professional for help.
Remember, not all stinging insects are bees—wasps and hornets may need different treatment.
More Info: Bees & Beekeeping | Camden County, NJ
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