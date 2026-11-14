🐝 Help Camden County’s bees and handle swarms safely

Bees are vital pollinators in New Jersey, supporting our food, gardens, and local wildlife. The Camden County Mosquito Commission promotes education on bees, beekeeping, and pollinator protection.

You don’t need to be a beekeeper to help:

Plant native flowers that bloom spring through fall.

that bloom spring through fall. Leave some bare soil and hollow stems for nesting.

for nesting. Limit pesticides , especially when flowers are in bloom.

, especially when flowers are in bloom. Set out shallow water with stones for safe drinking.

with stones for safe drinking. Avoid invasive plants and overly manicured yards.

If you find a bee swarm or nest:

Keep kids and pets away.

away. Do not spray pesticides or try to move it yourself.

spray pesticides or try to move it yourself. Avoid disturbing the cluster.

Contact an experienced beekeeper or bee removal professional for help.

Remember, not all stinging insects are bees—wasps and hornets may need different treatment.