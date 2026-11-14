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Camden County
📢 Camden County help for mosquito, tick, and insect concerns
13 days ago
📢 Get help with mosquitoes, ticks, and insect ID in Camden County
If mosquitoes are bad near your home or you see standing water, the Camden County Mosquito Commission can help.
Mosquito concerns
- Camden County residents can file a report through the online reporting system.
- A certified inspector will visit the area to check for breeding sites and mosquito activity.
- The Commission may treat streets and public areas when needed (they do not spray on private property).
- Residents are urged to eliminate standing water on their own property.
Tick testing
- You can submit ticks through Rutgers NJ Ticks 4 Science! for ID and disease testing.
- This is for information only; if you have symptoms after a tick bite, contact your doctor.
Insect identification
- Put the insect in a sealed container, fill out the insect ID form, and bring both to:
Camden County Mosquito Commission, 1301 Park Boulevard, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
- Allow 3–5 business days for a response.
Contact
Phone: (856) 566-2945
Email: camdencountymosquitocommission@camdencounty.com
Hours: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM (closed weekends/holidays).
More Info: Report a Concern or Request Assistance | Camden Co...
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