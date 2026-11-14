📢 How Camden County fights mosquitoes (and how you can help)

The Camden County Mosquito Commission works year-round across Camden County to monitor and control mosquitoes and help protect residents from mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

They use an Integrated Mosquito Management approach, which includes:

Surveillance: trapping and identifying mosquitoes, checking standing water for larvae, and tracking disease activity.

trapping and identifying mosquitoes, checking for larvae, and tracking disease activity. Source reduction & water management: removing or fixing places where water collects and mosquitoes breed.

removing or fixing places where water collects and mosquitoes breed. Biological control: using mosquito-eating fish like Gambusia and native minnows in suitable water bodies.

using mosquito-eating fish like and native minnows in suitable water bodies. Larval control: applying products such as Bti to water where larvae are found.

applying products such as to water where larvae are found. Adult control: targeted truck-mounted spraying when surveillance shows high mosquito levels or health risks, following NJDEP regulations.

Residents can help by eliminating standing water around their homes, keeping properties maintained, and reporting breeding sites or heavy mosquito activity. For details on upcoming treatments, visit the county’s Mosquito Spraying Schedule page.